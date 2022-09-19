STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Cormark

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of STEP opened at C$5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.41. The stock has a market cap of C$394.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$6.85.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

