Step Hero (HERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,810.00

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Step Hero has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Step Hero has a total market cap of $21,995.01 and $41,810.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.