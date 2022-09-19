Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $517.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.