StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

