StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,885.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $298,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
