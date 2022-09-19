StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.