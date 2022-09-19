StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

RF Industries stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $61,094.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 521,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,196.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

