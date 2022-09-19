StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

