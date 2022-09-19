StockNews.com Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Sasol Stock Down 3.9 %
SSL stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
