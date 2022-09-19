Stonnington Group LLC Buys 15,250 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,737,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after purchasing an additional 412,229 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after purchasing an additional 149,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,392,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 556,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

