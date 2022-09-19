Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 224,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $115,255,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $521.02 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.81. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

