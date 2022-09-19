Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

