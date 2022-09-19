Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 42,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 556,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

CSCO opened at $43.30 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.