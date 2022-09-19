Stonnington Group LLC Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $130.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.