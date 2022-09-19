STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STORE Capital Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

