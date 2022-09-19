Streamr (DATA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.92 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00858987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.