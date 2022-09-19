Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SAX stock opened at €38.58 ($39.37) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.78 ($38.55) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

