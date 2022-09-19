StrongHands 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $47,222.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,966,461,764 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

