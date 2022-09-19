StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $46,053.54 and $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,964,441,964 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

