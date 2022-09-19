Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Sun Communities worth $62,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $152.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.