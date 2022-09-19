Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

