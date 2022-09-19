Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.0775 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 97.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,660,770 coins and its circulating supply is 367,858,636 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

