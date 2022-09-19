SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $733,731.01 and $186.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00119385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,155 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

