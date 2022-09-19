SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $733,731.01 and $186.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00119385 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,155 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
