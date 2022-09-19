Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,557,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Surface Oncology worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SURF opened at $1.22 on Monday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Surface Oncology from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

