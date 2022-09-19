Swap (XWP) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Swap (XWP) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $135,443.14 and $29.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,743,489 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.