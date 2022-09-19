Swarm Fund Hits One Day Volume of $1,323.00 (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Swarm Fund has a total market cap of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm Fund Profile

Swarm Fund is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

