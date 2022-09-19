Swing (SWING) Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

Swing (SWING) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Swing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swing has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Swing has a market cap of $138,206.44 and $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00273687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00127826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00042659 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001509 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 6,054,230 coins. Swing’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swing Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swing is a free open source project derived from Bitcoin. Swing has a rapidly changing Proof of Work and Proof of Stake system, and its first goal is to test an evolving POS system and observe it's effects on the blockchain and in the altcoin marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

