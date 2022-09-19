SYL Price Hits $0.0008 (SYL)

SYL (SYL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, SYL has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One SYL coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SYL has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $300,538.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SYL Coin Profile

SYL (SYL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

SYL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

