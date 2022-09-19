Sylo Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Sylo has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $344,038.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00115717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,782.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.