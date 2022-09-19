Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.