Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,173 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $60.60 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

