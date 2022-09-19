Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Financial Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $128.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

