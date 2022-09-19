Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $199.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.09.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

