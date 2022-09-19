Symmetry Partners LLC Has $306,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

