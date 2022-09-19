Symmetry Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in A. O. Smith by 7.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in A. O. Smith by 14.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

AOS opened at $51.72 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

