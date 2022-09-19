Symmetry Partners LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $17,197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $291.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $262.64.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.