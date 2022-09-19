Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,652 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $90.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.