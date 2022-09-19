Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 424 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,323,000 after purchasing an additional 557,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

