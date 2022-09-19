Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Welltower by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,194,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,454,000 after purchasing an additional 327,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $72.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

