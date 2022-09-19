Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,900 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 531,126 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $7.51 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

