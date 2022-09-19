Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 768,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,137,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 3.7 %

ARW opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.45 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

