Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UI. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 147.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $309.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $333.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UI. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

