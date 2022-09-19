Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

