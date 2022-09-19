Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

