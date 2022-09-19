SYNC Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $5,222.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00119779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SYNC Network’s launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,739,906 coins and its circulating supply is 116,782,083 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

