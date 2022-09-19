Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $280,574.25 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $280,574.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,127.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 17.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 145,674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

