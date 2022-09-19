Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

