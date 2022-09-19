Synthetify Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $853,317.53 and approximately $73,926.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange. Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time. Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties. You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

