Syntropy Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $163,124.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00862117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy’s launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,718,153 coins. Syntropy’s official website is www.syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.