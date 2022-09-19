T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $329,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.13 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

